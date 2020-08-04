HANOVER – John M. Beaudoin, 78, of Hanover, passed away on August 2, 2020 at the Rumford Community Home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Berlin, N.H., on Feb. 13, 1942, to Maurice and Blanche (Rauthier) Beaudoin. He graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1960, and proudly served his country in the Army from 1961-1964. After leaving the Army, John went to school for mechanical engineering, which moved him from New Hampshire to Maine, where he began his career for the Oxford Paper Company. He retired from the paper industry in 1998, leaving a legacy of quality work and accurate blueprints that are still referenced to this day. He was married in 1966 to Laurie Laberge and they raised their two sons in Hanover. He was also a faithful communicant of the St. John/ Holy Savior Parish.

John was an avid outdoorsman from his youth, enjoying the outdoors where he trapped, fished and hunted. He especially enjoyed many years trapping and ice fishing in Northern Maine with his good friend, John Snell. He raised hounds and hunted raccoons every fall, and bobcats every winter. Spring always brought with it the anticipation of smelting and the relaxation of fishing on the many ponds and lakes in the area, looking for the next trophy trout or salmon.

John was a man of many skills, including carpentry, welding, and the ability to fix or fabricate almost anything. He was also an expert gardener, growing many vegetables that he freely gave away to friends and family. After retiring, John took up woodworking as a hobby. His many beautiful pieces of furniture, picture frames, and jewelry boxes fill the homes of his loved ones, leaving us a reminder of his love for his family. Every perfect joint and flawless finish is a testimony to his desire to do the best job possible. He spent many hours with his friend and neighbor Gerry Emery discussing gardening tricks and the latest woodworking techniques.

John was a kind man who would do anything to help out his friends and neighbors. Many a neighbor came to him with broken equipment that needed fixing or a building problem that needed his engineer’s mind to solve. He also had a great sense of humor, and was knowledgeable about many things. He was always available to help out his sons with any project, and loved spending time with his grandchildren, often making gifts for them that are now treasured keepsakes.

He is survived by his brother, Richard Beaudoin and his wife Peggy; sister, Louise Beaudoin; sons: Dan and his wife Valerie; Mark and his wife Linda, daughter-in-law, Terrie Beaudoin; grandchildren: Luke Beaudoin, Jordan Theriault, Jacob Theriault, Megan Swan and husband Bion, Paige Daye and Sarah Daye; and great-grandchildren, Ava, Grady, Gabe, Sydney, and Gretta, plus many nieces and nephews.

Our family would like to thank the many caregivers who watched over John with such care and compassion at his home, and the wonderful staff at Rumford Community Home. You all made John’s final days much more comfortable and peaceful, and we are grateful for each one who treated him with dignity, respect and love.

You are invited to share your thoughts, condolences and fond memories with the Beaudoin family by visiting their guestbook at http://www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., on Wednesday August 5, 2020, at SG Thibault Funeral Home. Per State Mandate, masks will be required and CDC guidelines will be followed.

A graveside service for family and friends will be held at 10 a.m., on Thursday August 6, 2020 at Hanover Cemetery in Hanover. CDC Guidelines will be followed.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of S.G. Thibault Funeral Home and Life Celebration Center 250 Penobscot St. Rumford ME 04276. 364-4366 http://www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com.

If so desired contributions in John’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital 501

St. Jude Place

Memphis, TN 38105

or

http://www.stjude.org/memorial

