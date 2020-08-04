Regional School District 9 Agenda

6:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 4

***The school board meeting will be conducted via Zoom which the public can attend by clicking on the link listed on the district’s website.***

Item 1:  Call to Order
Item 2:  Pledge
Item 3:  Public Comment

Item 4:  Report of the Chairperson
A. Good news stories from board/administrator

Item 5:  Superintendent’s report-Tina Meserve

Item 6:  Presentations
A. Back to school proposal

Item 7:  Consent agenda
A. Board meeting minutes from July 14, 2020
B. Board meeting minutes from July 28, 2020

Item 8:  Committee reports
1. Operations-none
2. Personnel & Finance-none
3. Educational Policy-none
4. Drop-out Prevention-none

Item 9: New business
A. Computation and declaration of votes (requires vote and signatures)
B. Opioid resolution DW-John Jones
C. Second readings
1. IJOA School-sponsored and non-school sponsored student trips
2. IFK graduation policy

Item 10:  Adjourn

Next scheduled meetings:
August 11, 2020-6:30 p.m. via Zoom
August 25, 2020-6:30 p.m. only if needed

Committee meetings:
Site visits-August 17, 2020, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Operations-September 1, 2020, 5 p.m.
Personnel & Finance-September 1, 2020, 6 p.m.
Educational Policy-September 1, 2020, 7 p.m.

