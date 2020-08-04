Regional School District 9 Agenda

6:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 4

***The school board meeting will be conducted via Zoom which the public can attend by clicking on the link listed on the district’s website.***

Item 1: Call to Order

Item 2: Pledge

Item 3: Public Comment

Item 4: Report of the Chairperson

A. Good news stories from board/administrator

Item 5: Superintendent’s report-Tina Meserve

Item 6: Presentations

A. Back to school proposal

Item 7: Consent agenda

A. Board meeting minutes from July 14, 2020

B. Board meeting minutes from July 28, 2020

Item 8: Committee reports

1. Operations-none

2. Personnel & Finance-none

3. Educational Policy-none

4. Drop-out Prevention-none

Item 9: New business

A. Computation and declaration of votes (requires vote and signatures)

B. Opioid resolution DW-John Jones

C. Second readings

1. IJOA School-sponsored and non-school sponsored student trips

2. IFK graduation policy

Item 10: Adjourn

Next scheduled meetings:

August 11, 2020-6:30 p.m. via Zoom

August 25, 2020-6:30 p.m. only if needed

Committee meetings:

Site visits-August 17, 2020, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Operations-September 1, 2020, 5 p.m.

Personnel & Finance-September 1, 2020, 6 p.m.

Educational Policy-September 1, 2020, 7 p.m.

« Previous

Next »