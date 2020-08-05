HARRISON – Instead of its traditional concerts at Deertrees Theatre, this season Sebago-Long Lake Music Festival artists have been performing from their homes.

“On each of the regular Tuesdays that we would have been performing in Harrison, an email message is sent … with the pieces performed, the artists playing from home and the YouTube link. All of these concerts will remain until mid-August.” explained Music Director Mihae Lee, who has orchestrated each of the Concerts. The concerts can be found on the Sebago-Long Lake Music Festival YouTube channel.

In addition to an invitation to enjoy our virtual concerts this summer, Board President Barbara Graustein is inviting fans to a virtual reception at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11, following the final concert.

“I hope everyone has had a chance to enjoy and be inspired by the virtual concerts. We have been moved not only by the playing of our artists but also by their personal comments, bringing their music and lives closer to us. As we complete this season, I’m reminded of the joy and fellowship of prior years when we’ve had a gala reception following the last concert in the art gallery behind the stage at Deertrees Theatre. These special occasions have always given us time with the musicians and audience members to enjoy a glass of wine and delicious snacks.”

This year’s reception will be virtual as well via zoom. If you would like to join us and the musicians, contact Carol Madsen at [email protected] for a link to the event.

The Festival Board of Trustees remains committed to bringing world-class chamber music to the region. In 2021 a full season will return including the five signature concerts with world-class musicians at Deertrees Theatre, as well as community and healing performances, and a bonanza gala as a pre-50th anniversary celebration!

For more information about Sebago-Long Lake Music Festival, visit the website at sllmf.org or the festival’s Facebook page.

