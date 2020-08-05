This is in response to a Portland Press Herald article printed in the Sun Journal July 30: “Tourism industry on life-support as visitors trickling back to Maine.”

Our family has owned a campground in Weld for more than 80 years. As the article mentioned, the tourism industry has been hard hit. We opened our campground very slowly, sacrificing revenue for safety. Our expenses have soared due to the virus. We have gone through our PPP loan.

I have emailed the governor’s office requesting the 9% lodging taxes campers are charged be refunded to campgrounds to offset the loss of revenue. That is not taxpayer money. That is money to promote tourism in Maine. The state should be promoting that people stay home and not go camping.

We curtailed the number of campers to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and the state is trying to convince Maine residents to pack the campgrounds full?

Gail Shreve, Weld

