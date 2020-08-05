The Bahre Family and the Speedway office would like to thank this wonderful community for helping to make Bob’s services so special. Tom Mayberry and his son, Mike, are a class act. They not only agreed to let us use Oxford Plains Speedway for the services, but they spent all the days leading up to the event to make sure Bob would be proud of how it looked. They are a father and son team that is destined to make great things happen at OPS and we will be helping them in any way we can.

The towns of Norway, Paris, Oxford, fire departments, police departments, Chandler Funeral Homes, Grassroots Graphics, Steve’s General Store, Speed51 and All-Tech Sound handled many details in a short time. Bob’s fans who showed up and wore a yellow ribbon or waved those checkered flags for Bob’s victory lap while cheering him on — thank you for paying respects. And those on the procession who took hats off and waved to Bob, or the businesses that wrote messages for Bob on their reader boards — thank you.

Bob meant a lot to this community and this community meant a lot to Bob. We intend to keep Bob’s presence and spirit active in Oxford Hills and we hope you continue to speak of him often to keep his memory alive.

From the bottom of our broken hearts, thank you again for your part in giving Bob a fitting tribute.

Nancy Cushman, for the employees of Speedway Inc., Oxford

