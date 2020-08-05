Ken Morse should be elected to represent House District 71 (Norway, Sweden, Waterford, West Paris). I have known Morse for nine years and believe he will serve the area with distinction.

Morse has owned and operated a small business in the Oxford Hills. He understands the challenges of “Main Street” and has a lot of experience listening to and working with people from all walks of life and across the political spectrum. He has also worked in public health, giving him community-level experience dealing with the most difficult health challenges: substance use disorders, obesity, tobacco use, food insecurity and more.

Representatives are needed who “get” public health, now more than ever in the middle of a pandemic. Morse has the skills to build support for laws to keep Maine healthy and strong.

I hope others will join me in voting for Ken Morse in the fall.

Jim Douglas, Norway

« Previous

Next »