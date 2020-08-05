The Arosaguntacook Tribe was eradicated. As if that’s not bad enough, Maine Natives who were not decimated have been mistreated, unrepresented and abused. So much that they have been blocked from using wells with no ability to solve the problem of access to safe water. Maine tribes do not have the same sovereign rights as do other indigenous peoples within the United States.

Per the U.S. Climate Report, New England has the highest projected increase of 3.6 degrees by 2035 and our urban resource center is at risk. We have manifested illness as we have lost our connection with our environment.

Our children are the largest demographic of those here living in poverty. This marginalization is betrayal and the early onset makes them vulnerable. Due to environmental factors, i.e., climate change factors like the acceleration of CO2 and inaccessible food, there are health issues, including asthma, impedance of immunity and an increase in mental health issues.

For those who care more about beer than humanity — drinkable water is harder to access, barley is damaged by floods and hops are yielding low due to drought.

We need to go back to the beginning and support indigenous sovereignty and native autonomy and agency. Maine Natives ask for fairness and equity. They are not a “special interest group.”

We took the power of their land and plundered it to power industrialization. It has led to environmental devastation, privilege violence and a collusionary and predatory government.

Make it right. Land back.

Heather Berube, Lewiston

« Previous

Next »