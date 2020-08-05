For those people who don’t know him, John Morrison (R) is running for the State House District 60 seat in November.
Morrison is a contractor and real estate developer, as well as a community-minded and very generous advocate of the people of Lewiston and Auburn. He has given back to the community by supporting senior citizens and the St. Louis bell tower. He is concerned about the homeless, especially at-risk children who have food insecurity. He also supports the Auburn PAL program.
I’m asking for voters to support him at the polls in November. His goal is to rebuild Maine’s economy and expand business opportunities.
I endorse John Morrison and I encourage others to do the same at the polls in November. His opponent is Kristen Cloutier (D) of Lewiston.
Leroy Walker Sr., Auburn city councilor
