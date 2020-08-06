This is in response to Aradhna Krishna’s column published in the Sun Journal, “How did ‘white’ become a metaphor for all things good?” (Aug. 2).

I think it is obvious to say that the night is naturally dark, sometimes black; the day, often naturally sunny, blue with light. The color differences have nothing to do with the choice of human beings who discriminate. And it is perfectly natural that many whites, as well as people of color, prefer the daylight over the night’s darkness.

Second, the great jazz saxophonist John Coltrane, a person of dark color, gravitated toward very dark, or black, negative, creations during his career. However, another great jazz saxophonist, Sonny Rollins, also a person of dark color, was clearly open to a light direction as his incredible improvisation with “G-Man” and “Concerto for Saxophone and Orchestra” presented on the DVD Saxophone Colossus demonstrate.

I hope we might think more thoughtfully about color and human beings, white, light and dark, black, negative and positive, as we move slowly toward a new nation — because all colors are beautiful.

Tom Fallon, Rumford

