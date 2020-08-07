Jan Collins and Irving Faunce, owners of the Wilton Blueberry Farm, are making weekly contributions of blueberries to the Wilton Food Pantry at the United Methodist Church. Nye Mosher, coordinator of the pantry, notes that the blueberries are very popular with patrons of the program. Collins and Faunce are shown with pantry volunteer Valerie Soucie. Submitted photo

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Franklin Journal Community
Related Stories
Latest Articles