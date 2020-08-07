REGION — Community members and organizations are pulling through during the pandemic to provide resources for people at risk to homelessness in Franklin County. This comes at a time of ongoing protests at Portland City Hall to raise awareness for the increasingly dire need for more homeless resources and shelters in Maine.

The Western Maine Homeless Outreach (WMHO) shelter was forced to close in March at its Living Waters Assembly of God location in Farmington due to an expiring lease and the inability to operate under COVID-19 guidelines. With the support of WMHO’s Board President Benjamin West, housing was secured for all that were affected.

“I own apartment buildings and so everyone who didn’t have a voucher that was lined up to move in somewhere, I donated apartment space for them to move into until they could secure vouchers,” West said in a phone interview. “I kind of waived the normal process and the initial lead up cost because we had the availability at that time.”

While WMHO pursues other possible shelter locations, the organization is still offering all of its typical services to help people secure housing. A group of donors that include John Moore and the Bjorn family has committed to covering down payments on the shelter’s future location.

“We are in talks with another entity trying to acquire a building and it’s just taking some time to finalize a deal, but we’re working on that currently,” West said. “We hope to have an announcement in the coming few weeks.”

Once a location is announced, WMHO will launch a community fundraiser asking people to become monthly donors. This would allow the organization to display a consistent cash flow to secure financing from a bank to cover mortgage payments.

The future shelter will have a different layout partly due to the pandemic and to meet what were already growing demands. Rather than one open space with beds, WMHO is looking for a building with private rooms to accommodate families, to provide more privacy and to minimize large groups in a single area.

“It just gives you more flexibility on the demographics of the people we’re housing from week to week. So we were already leaning towards that, but the pandemic definitely highlighted the need to have it more compartmentalized as opposed to being as open as the last location was,” West said.

While WMHO primarily assists adults and families, the non-profit organization New Beginnings works with homeless youth aged 14-21 throughout Maine. Their services include transitional living programs with two apartment units available for at risk youth in Farmington.

Case Manager Cindy Harnden who has worked out of the New Beginnings Farmington office for three years receives referrals from guidance counselors. She also identifies youth who may need assistance through outreach programs and by word of mouth referrals.

Harnden typically spends two hours with a person assessing their needs and establishing their goals during their first meeting.

“I meet them where they’re at and work with their scenario,” Harnden said in a phone interview.

Needs vary greatly Harnden said, who sees youth that are often couch surfing with no permanent place to live or have been forced to leave their homes. New Beginnings teaches life skills through its transitional living program, connects youth with doctors and dentists, assists youth in returning to school or entering a secondary or vocational program.

New Beginnings Executive Director Chris Bicknell said that the pandemic has affected homeless outreach in a number of ways. Most public spaces such as libraries where people could typically congregate are no longer an option. This poses a challenge to outreach programs that actively seek out people in need of shelter.

For the past three months, New Beginnings has increased its mobile services and went from delivering food boxes and hygiene supplies once a week to three times a week. This has provided case managers with a unique opportunity to assess needs.

“There’s also a huge added benefit to the case management piece because now we’re going to where people are staying and entering into that space—seeing who they’re with—and getting a moment to talk with them and figure out the level of risk they’re at,” Bicknell said in a phone interview.

Harnden did notice that the pandemic interfered with people’s ability to follow-up with her. During Gov. Mills’ stay-at-home order, Harnden received calls from youth interested in her services, but wouldn’t hear from them again. However, she’s recently seen youth in the area adapt to pandemic-related challenges as Harnden pointed out that these are people already accustomed to major life upheavals.

“Transportation has been impacted, but youth are finding ways to work around the issue,” Harnden said. “Most people I’m working with don’t mind these changes and are used to the expectations.”

New Beginnings offers 24 hour services by calling 207-795-4070. The Western Maine Homeless Outreach can be contacted at 207-491-4100.

