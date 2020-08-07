WILTON — Wilton Blueberry Festival organizer Shannon Chase Smith wants people to know that the festival will be held August 6 and 7, 2021.
“The fun, family event will be back next year,” she stressed during a phone call from her camp in Weld Wednesday, August 5.
The festival was postponed when Governor Mills extended the stay-at-home order to slow the spread of the coronavirus through May 31.
Smith has been getting calls asking about the blueberry festival after Ambition Brewery announced it would be holding a Brewberry Festival this weekend, she said.
“The (blueberry festival) theme will be the same (in 2021). I’ve done the work,” Smith said when the postponement was announced. “The (United States Air Force Heritage) band, Recreation, the fireworks will all be coming next year.”
The theme will be Happy Birthday, Maine. It was chosen to coincide with Maine’s Bicentennial celebrations that had been planned for this year. Most of those have also been postponed.
Smith said the festival board was okay with the decision to postpone, which was made in the best interest of the community. Originally planning to step down after this year, she has agreed to stay on as chairman until October of 2021.
