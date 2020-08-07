The Wilton Blueberry Festival will be held August 6 and 7, 2021. Submitted photo

WILTON — Wilton Blueberry Festival organizer Shannon Chase Smith wants people to know that the festival will be held August 6 and 7, 2021.

“The fun, family event will be back next year,” she stressed during a phone call from her camp in Weld Wednesday, August 5.

Fun games such as this water slide, set up at Kineowatha Park, will return in 2021. The Wilton Blueberry Festival, a family event, had to be postponed for a year because of COVID-19. Livermore Falls Advertiser file photo

The festival was postponed when Governor Mills extended the stay-at-home order to slow the spread of the coronavirus through May 31.

Smith has been getting calls asking about the blueberry festival after Ambition Brewery announced it would be holding a Brewberry Festival this weekend, she said.

“The (blueberry festival) theme will be the same (in 2021). I’ve done the work,” Smith said when the postponement was announced. “The (United States Air Force Heritage) band, Recreation, the fireworks will all be coming next year.”

The theme will be Happy Birthday, Maine. It was chosen to coincide with Maine’s Bicentennial celebrations that had been planned for this year. Most of those have also been postponed.

Smith said the festival board was okay with the decision to postpone, which was made in the best interest of the community. Originally planning to step down after this year, she has agreed to stay on as chairman until October of 2021.

 

