To the Editor:
In this election year, and as our planet warms, Joe Biden’s plan and the House Committee Report: Solving the Climate Crisis, are both getting increased media coverage. However, both plans are missing a piece that would make both plans successful: a carbon pricing component.
There are now two studies–the Energy Innovation study by the non-partisan Energy Innovation: Policy and Technology firm, and the Resources for The Future study by a non-profit conducting n 76research in energy and natural resources issues. They show that without a carbon pricing component, the House Select Committee’s climate plan is unlikely to reach its own stated goals. Alternatively, H.R. 763, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act of 2019 (EICDA) contains a critical market-based carbon pricing component that will reduce America’s emissions by at least 40% in the first 12 years while returning the fees collected from carbon producers to each citizen, not the federal government, thereby benefitting low and middle income Americans.
As a member of the Portland chapter of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby, I’m writing to heighten awareness of the EICDA that to date has 81 sponsors in the House of Representatives. I urge everyone to learn more about this well-researched bill that already has momentum building in the United States Congress.
https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/763
Martha Petersen
Portland
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
News
Bids approved for work on Oxford’s Meeting House
-
The Franklin Journal
Blueberry delivery
-
The Franklin Journal
Pet of the week
-
The Franklin Journal
Energy Matters: Green energy
-
The Franklin Journal
Briefly