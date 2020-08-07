George St Hilaire, left, and Zoey, from Auburn go on a 2 mile walk in Auburn on Friday morning. Sporting a fluorescent vest and staying clear of heavily trafficked areas, St Hilaire is all about Safety First. “It’s quiet, we don’t get run over” he said. St. Hilaire prefers the route because he likes to take photos and the light is pretty in the morning. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

