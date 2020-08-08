Now more than ever, Washington needs less partisanship and more leadership. That’s why, this November, I’m proudly voting to reelect Sen. Susan Collins.

Sen. Collins was instrumental in saving the nation’s economy and protecting rural workers with the Paycheck Protection Program she authored when the COVID-19 pandemic struck. She continues to work tirelessly with all of her colleagues, authoring a second round of forgivable loans to help small employers and their staff get through this uncertain time.

In the spirit of bipartisanship Sen. Collins incorporates ideas from Republicans, Democrats and independents in an effort to support and protect Mainers. Her leadership working across the aisle is why she continues to be nationally recognized as the most bipartisan senator, according to a study conducted at Georgetown University.

No one works harder for Maine than she does and I urge others to please join me voting to reelect Sen. Susan Collins.

Ryan Lorrain, Norway

