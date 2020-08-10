FARMINGTON — Healthy Community Coalition is offering free pop-up virtual “Cooking Matters at the Store” shopping tours throughout Franklin County during August. In an outside atmosphere, HCC educators will coordinate information with a fresh produce table, recipes and activities that go through a virtual trip at the store. The event is free and open to the public.

“Cooking Matters at the Store” shopping tours offer new tips and tools to purchase healthy foods on a budget. The tours are hands-on. Participants will gain a variety of key food skills, including reading food labels, comparing unit prices to find bargains, identifying whole grain foods, and identifying three ways to fruits and vegetables on a budget and sticking to a budget.

At the end of the tour, participants will receive a $10 grocery gift card to purchase a healthy meal on the budget, fresh produce, a reusable grocery bag, and recipe booklet with simple tips on buying healthy, low-cost foods.

Tour dates and times are: Tuesday, Aug. 11, at Walmart in Farmington; Wednesday, Aug. 12, at IGA in Rangeley; Thursday, Aug. 13, at Bass Park in Wilton; Tuesday, Aug. 18, at Edmunds Market in Phillips; Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Eustis Town Office in Eustis; Thursday, Aug. 20, at Walmart in Farmington; Tuesday, Aug. 25, at Walmart in Farmington; Wednesday, Aug. 26, Hope Harvest Garden, next to Stanley Health Center on the Franklin Memorial Hospital campus; and Thursday, Aug. 27, at Dollar General in Livermore Falls. Two tours will be available on each date beginning at 1 and 2:30 p.m. Times for the Aug. 26 event are noon to 1:30 p.m.

Space is limited. To reserve a spot or for more information, contact Janis Walker at 207-779-2750 or [email protected]

Healthy Community Coalition Nutrition Education classes are made possible through Maine SNAP-Ed. Maine SNAP-Ed is a USDA funded grant, administered by Maine DHHS, implemented statewide by University of New England through contracts with the Healthy Maine Partnership.

“Cooking Matters at the Store” is a curriculum of Cooking Matters, a program of Share Our Strength and the Good Shepherd Food Bank in partnership with Healthy Community Coalition.

