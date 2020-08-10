Maine reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, and no additional deaths.
When taking into account cases subtracted from previous days – mostly because some cases that were believed to be positive turned out to be negative – Maine had a net of seven new cases on Monday.
Meanwhile, 25 more Mainers have recovered from COVID-19, which means active cases declined from 405 on Sunday to 387 on Monday.
Maine continues to report low COVID-19 numbers, while much of the country is dealing with uncontrolled spread of the virus.
Maine is one of only six states – all in the Northeast – considered to be “trending better” by the COVID Exit Strategy website. The website, run by several public health experts, looks at several metrics regarding how each state is faring with the pandemic, such as virus prevalence, testing, and what percentage of tests given come back positive.
The other states in the “trending better” category are New Hampshire, Vermont, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Eighteen states fall into the worst category – “uncontrolled spread” – including all of the South except North Carolina, as well as California, Washington and Nevada.
The remaining states fall into the “caution warranted” or “trending poorly” categories.
Maine has the second-lowest new daily cases, on a seven-day average, in the country, at 1 new case per 100,000 people. Only Vermont, at 0.8 cases per 100,000 people, has a lower prevalence of the virus.
Many states in which the virus is out of control have 20 or more cases per 100,000.
This story will be updated.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Advertiser Democrat
Welchville Dam
-
Sports
Report: Big Ten Conference to cancel football season
-
Business
Gov. Mills says Trump executive action on jobless aid vague, insufficient
-
Lewiston-Auburn
VIDEO: Lewiston firefighters tackle Walnut Street house fire
-
Nation / World
Trump oversees all-time low in white collar crime enforcement