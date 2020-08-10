Steve Barrett, right, shows Travis Wilfeard how his 1931 Model A can be cranked in South Paris on Wednesday morning.Barrett bought the vehicle the day before and was spending the morning checking it out and getting it running. “I like anything with a motor on it” Barrett said. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Craig Grover, from Greene, cools off with his Dalmatian dog, Patience April in the Androscoggin River in Lewiston on Wednesday afternoon. Grover and his girlfriend found the spot while playing Pokemon Go. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal
Dick Merrill speaks up at the Andover town meeting on Saturday. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal
Brayden Pleau, of Lewiston leaps across a portion of Step Falls in Newry Monday afternoon. It was his first time his parents have brought him here but his father Derek and mother Kayla McNeice, left, have been coming for many years. The popular waterfall and tourist destination on Route 26, will close for a month starting Saturday due to overcrowding and unruly visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
Henry and Fernande Cimon read the newspaper and work on word-find puzzles at their home in Auburn on August 6, 2020. Henry, 91, and Fernande, 83, met on a blind date in 1955 and got married one year later. "This is our hang out," Henry said about the shady spot where they read daily. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Will Kannegieser reacts after finally getting a chance to sit down following 20 holes of golf during the Maine State Golf Association Match Play Championship at Spring Meadows Golf Club in Gray on August 6, 2020. Kannegieser won the championship on a birdie putt in overtime on the 20th hole. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Sadik Lag of Auburn tries his luck while fishing at The Basin in Auburn on August 7, 2020. Lag and his buddy, Daniel Roy Jr., caught a few largemouth bass. One bass weighed about 2 1/2 pounds. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Canada geese hang out on the edge of one of the ponds at Spring Meadows Golf Club in Gray Wednesday morning as golfers play through. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
Canada geese jockey for position on the edge of one of the ponds at Spring Meadows Golf Club in Gray Wednesday morning as golfers play through. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
William Sheats of Auburn cruises through Simard-Payne Memorial Park in Lewiston on his skateboard Tuesday afternoon. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
Jordan Cote, right, hangs out on a rock at Step Falls in Newry Monday afternoon as another group of people take a selfie. She came with her family from Hope to enjoy the area. The popular waterfall and tourist destination on Route 26, will close for a month starting Saturday due to overcrowding and unruly visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
Brian Woodring, left, talks on his cellphone Monday morning after a collision involving the box truck he was driving and a car at Alfred Plourde Parkway and Apple Road in Lewiston. Woodring reportedly had scrapes and bruises but declined medical treatment. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal