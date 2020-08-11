AUBURN — The Auburn City Democratic Committee is working on plans to assist local, state and national candidates in the Nov. 3 election.
The committee is now meeting the third Thursday of the month via Zoom because of COVID-19 precautions.
All Auburn residents are welcome to attend the next meeting. It is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20.
Edward Little High School graduate and Northeastern University student Patrick Luizzo will speak about his experiences with the Black Lives Matter protests in Lewiston-Auburn and Augusta.
Those who are not on the mailing list must request a Zoom invitation by sending an email to [email protected] Be sure to include your full name and address.
New committee officers are Fred Brodeur, chair; Bonnie Hayes, vice chair; Pat Gautier, secretary; and Bob Cavanagh, treasurer.
For more information on the committee. see www.auburnmainedems.org.
