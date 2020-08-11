Arrests

Androscoggin County

• Anthony Christopher, 40, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for domestic violence assault, 11:58 p.m. Monday, on Schellinger Road in Poland.

• Darik Rolfe, 35, of Livermore, on a charge of violating protection from abuse order, 12:56 p.m. Tuesday, at 783 River Road in Livermore Falls.

• Jesse Jordan, 24, of New Gloucester, on an outstanding warrant for gross sexual arrest, 1:55 p.m. Tuesday, at Poland Corner Road in New Gloucester.

Auburn

• Allison Squeo, 34, of Lewiston, on a charge of refusing to submit to arrest or detention, 12:52 p.m. Tuesday, on Union Street.

Lewiston

• Joseph Mitchell, 30, of Lewiston, on three outstanding warrants for theft, 3:38 a.m. Tuesday, at 59 Old Greene Road.

• Treva Wordell, 32, of Lewiston, on charges of hindering apprehension and failure to stop for an officer, 3:38 a.m. Tuesday, at 59 Old Greene Road.

Accidents

Lewiston

• A vehicle driven by Dustin A. Dwinal, 33, of Sabattus struck a vehicle driven by Lisa R. Morin, 51, of Auburn at 3:07 p.m. Friday at Lisbon Street. Morin’s vehicle was pushed into a vehicle driven by James Spencer, 67, of Sabattus. The 2016 Ford driven by Dwinal and owned by Robert Dwinal of Sabattus received minor damage, Morin’s 2017 Nissan was towed and Spencer’s 2014 Dodge received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Joseph W. Zembas, 21, of Lewiston rear-ended a vehicle driven by Lauren M. Pelletier, 23, of Portland at 5:14 p.m. Sunday on Pond Road. Zembas’ 1994 Acura and the 2008 Hyundai driven by Pelletier and owned by Darrin Stairs of Woolwich were towed.

