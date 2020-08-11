LEWISTON — The Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention has informed Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston it is no longer required to test staff members who might have been exposed to the coronavirus.

CMMC has reported no change in COVID-19 patients since last Thursday, when it had 15 cases composed of 13 employees and two patients, according to a CMMC spokeswoman.

The outbreak is believed to have stemmed from a patient from Marshwood Center, a long-term care facility in Lewiston owned by Genesis Healthcare, a Pennsylvania company.

A Genesis spokeswoman said Marshwood has had 39 positive tests for COVID-19, an increase of five from last Thursday, but no new deaths.

Four Marshwood residents have died since the first positive resident was reported July 20.

“Maine CDC continues to work with both facilities to offer testing, infection control guidance and other public health support as they work their way through these outbreaks,” said Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine CDC.

Of the 39 cases, 26 have been residents and 13 staff members.

Genesis was still awaiting results from Monday’s testing when it responded to a Sun Journal email Tuesday.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: