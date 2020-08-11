LEWISTON — Officials are finalizing an economic development plan that they hope will bring new investment and new residents to the city, even through a pandemic.

According to economic development staff, the plan includes five strategies with specific actions to address downtown revitalization, business growth, workforce development and more.

A focus on economic development and establishing the new framework was a centerpiece to Mayor Mark Cayer’s campaign last year. He told the council Tuesday that it’s important the city continue the efforts even as the pandemic has municipalities scrambling.

He said he’s been in constant talks with city staff regarding economic development, and that the planning has people excited.

“The biggest thing we can do as a council is get the community excited about economic development,” he said, adding that “even through a pandemic, and the Black Lives Matter movement, we’re still talking about economic development.”

Throughout the discussion, city councilors said the plan should work alongside the city’s effort on image and branding, working to combat the negative perceptions that still persist surrounding crime and blight and focusing on beautification projects.

The plan also hopes to address a forecasted workforce shortage and local housing needs.

Misty Parker, economic development manager, said Maine has been experiencing a workforce crisis that’s expected to get worse. She said while officials aren’t sure how the pandemic will impact that forecast, it’s important for the city to grow its workforce by making connections to proper education and training, and changing policies that create barriers for people to access needed training.

Councilor Stephanie Gelinas said the city needs to tap into its connections with Bates College and other colleges to recruit workforce.

“We have a lot of talent here,” she said. “Many people go elsewhere.”

Parker said Lewiston’s housing stock is “tired,” and that the plan proposes conducting a city-wide housing study to determine what kinds of housing are the most needed.

“We need to have various types of housing available,” she said. “Are people looking here and we just don’t have the housing?”

Councilor Luke Jensen said when other young professionals consider Lewiston, they often run up against limited housing options in the downtown. He believes the city needs more market rate apartments. Others, he said, may be turned off by areas of Lewiston that are safe, but don’t have “that comfort factor.”

“The comfort factor is absolutely critical,” he said.

The plan’s strategies also include creating “a vibrant downtown,” with specific proposals to create an omnibus tax-increment financing district to fund the revolving commercial loan program to support gap funding for building rehabilitations.

Parker said the city wants to build on the redevelopment that’s taken place over the last decade along Lisbon Street and in the mill district.

Another piece is beautification efforts, like installing planters at city gateways and adding decorative lighting to pedestrian areas.

Supporting existing businesses and attracting new ones are also included in the strategies. City Councilor Lee Clement said he considered attracting new businesses the most important step for the city, adding, “We can only do so much with what we have.”

Clement also said he doesn’t see housing as a big concern, at least until there’s evidence that shows Lewiston is in need of new housing development.

Another portion of the plan, community development, tackles everything from public spaces and public art to working with real estate agents about attracting people to Lewiston. Parker described it as “actions and investment in amenities that will continue building Lewiston as a quality place to live, work, and invest in.”

That also includes public safety, she said.

“We do have a perception of not being a safe community,” she said.

According to several area real estate agents, the Lewiston-Auburn area has become a hot spot for interest, but part of the competition is driven by a low inventory, pointing to the need for single-family homes and other housing options.

Before moving forward, staff is finalizing the plan, along with metrics for how to measure progress on each section. Then, staff will develop an estimated budget for the council to consider.

Cayer said the metrics need to show “what we’re not doing right,” in order to make sure the city isn’t “wasting staff time.”

Jensen said he’s excited about the path forward and the overall optimism at City Hall regarding economic development.

“It does seem like a new way of doing things here in the city and I’m excited to see it happen,” he said.

Michael Dostie, president of the Downtown Lewiston Association, said during the meeting that the plan is “very important” for the downtown. But, he said, the city needs to take a step back and also address more basic needs. He said holiday lights in the downtown last year were supported through private investment, not city funding, which he called “embarrassing.”

“The city really needs to consult with downtown stakeholders a lot more,” he said. “How solid is the foundation that this (plan) is built on?” he said.

« Previous

filed under: