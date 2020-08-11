Apple Valley
Wednesday, August 12 mixed bag results: Jill Longstaff/Doris Martin/Linda Boucher/Jackie Goulet 46; 50/50 — Claudette Stewart.
Martindale
Friday, August 7 Galcutta results: 1. Stephanie Rodrigue/Lena-Jo Hartley 64 2. Ruby Haylock/Morghan Dutil 66 3. Melissa Johnson/Carrie Langevin 69 4. Catherine Studley/Kathi O’Grady 72; Net — 1. Carol Burnham/Maureen Mayo 63 2. Donna Brewster/MJ King 3. Janet Nelson/Phyllis Ray 66 3. Kate Gallagher/Fran Blanchette 66; Pins: No. 4 — Kathy Rokowski/Wendy Gushee 4’3″ No. 9 — Sue Grenier/Jami Glicos 7′ No. 11 — MJ King/Donna Brewster 6’1″ No. 17 — MJ King/Donna Brewster 2’1″; Skins:Gross — Ruby Haylock/Morghan Dutil No. 1, Lena-Jo Hartley/Stephanie Rodrigue No. 4 and No. 7, Denise Pearson/Danielle Rock No. 8, Nina Bartlett/Sam Merrill No. 9, Melissa Johnson/Carrie Langevin No. 10; Net — Kate Gallagher/Fran Blanchette No. 6.
Oakdale
Saturday, August 8 couples tournament: 1. Shawn Riley/Tina Riley 35 2. Diane Johnson/Frank Diconzo 39 3. Randy Hotham/Trish Hotham 40 4. Ray Bedard/Liz Tidswell 41 5. Wayne Dyment/Laurie Dyment 42.
Poland Spring
Bill Begert aced the par-3 178 yard eighth hole using a 9-iron. It was witnessed by Dan Printup and Rafael Barajas.
August 8-9 Governor’s Cup two player best ball results: Net — 1. Doughty IV/Luce 127 2. Durkin/Poliquin 128 2. Boucher/Fecteau 128 4. Begert/Printup 129 4. Bouttenot/Bouttenot 129 6. Maines/Wood 131 6. Boucher/Gallagher 131 8. Ross/West 132 9. Tiner/Tiner 133 10. Lce/Luce 134 10. Jalbert/Pice; Skins: Saturday: Gross — Albert Doughty IV No. 3, Jon Ray No. 4, David Luce No. 8, Steve Gallagher No. 9 and No. 17, Denis Bouttenot No. 12, Dave Boucher No. 13, Dan Bouttenot No. 18; Net — Dan Printup No. 1, Albert Doughty IV No. 3, Jon Ray No. 4, Steve Gallagher No. 9 and No. 17, Denis Bouttenot No. 12, Dave Boucher No. 13; Sunday: Gross — Dan Boucher No. 3, Gil Poliquin No. 4, Dan Bouttenot No. 12; Net — Dan Boucher No. 3, Gil Poliquin No. 4, Bill Begert No. 7, David Venne No. 8.
Springbrook
Sunday, August 9 ABCD points results: 1. David St. Andre/Leo Bellemare/Rachel Newman/Aaron Burke +13 2. Tom Tiner/Joe Mertzel/Dave Kus/Bob English +5 3. Ron Leeman/Matt Beckim/Lonney Steeves/Dan Lake E; Pins: No. 2 — Dave St. Andre 4’7″ No. 8 — Bud Murphy 10’10” No. 13 — Rachel Newman 7’2″ No. 15 — Bud Murphy 7’9″; Skins: Gross — Matt Beckim No. 1 and No. 12, Dan Rahmlow No. 4, Lou Maurice No. 5, Dave St. Andre No. 9; Net — Matt Beckim No. 1 and No. 12, Steve Bodge No. 2, Bob English No. 3 and No. 18, Aaron Burke No. 7, John Gross No. 8, Dave St. Andre No. 9, Jim Murphy No. 10, Scott Bubier No. 13, Tom Crocker No. 16.
Saturday, August 8 two-ball blind draw results: 1. Brandon Marcotte/Ken Carver 64 2. Brian Henderson/Sid Cohen 66 3. Lou Maurice/Mark Susi 69 3. Bong Adil/Ron Leeman 69; Net — 1. Rick Carleton/Fred Warner 60 2. Dan Parent/Bob Tremblay 61 2. John Pleau/Dick Therrien 61; Pins: No. 2 — Jim Murphy 8’5″ No. 8 — Trent Murphy 1’1″ No. 13 — Rich Howard 2″ No. 15 — Kevin Baack 11’2″; Skins: Gross — Brandon Marcotte No. 4, Roger Maloney No. 6, Fred Warner No. 7, Bong Adil No. 9, John Pleau No. 10; Net — Jim Murphy No. 2, Bob Tremblay No. 5, Debbie Murphy No. 8, Ashley Golden No. 12, Rich Howard No. 13, Ray Provencher No. 15, Rick Carleon No. 18.
