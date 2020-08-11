Motor City scored five runs in the fifth inning to overcome a four-run deficit and defeat the Turner Bandits, 6-5, in the Maine Independent Baseball League 17U championship at Morton Field in Augusta on Sunday.

Kaeden Robert was the only repeat hitter for Motor City, which consists of players from the Orono/Old Town area, with two singles and two runs scored. Mason Hopkins had a key RBI single in the fifth-inning uprising.

Cole Brown (two hits, two RBI), Matt Wallingford (triple, single) and Ryan Thibault (double, single) helped Turner build a 5-1 lead. But Motor City reliever Silas Graham allowed only one run and struck out six after entering the game in the fourth inning to get the win.

