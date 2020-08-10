Boosted by emotion but calm when it mattered most, David Cook conquered the division that Matt Mahar has dominated this season at Oxford Plains Speedway.

Cook won the 20-lap Runnin’ Rebels feature Saturday, beating Mahar, who finished second after winning five of the first six features this season.

It was a fitting victory for Cook, who earlier in the day participated in a ceremonial lap to remember his late brother Dana, who was a staple at the track before his death in June.

“It meant a lot that the track would take time from their schedule to allow us to do a memorial lap and moment of silence in memory of my brother. Lot of respect for Oxford Plains Speedway and their staff,” Cook said. “Some of the funnest times we had were at that track. We basically grew up at Oxford Plains. The lap was very emotional for me, remembering the memories.”

Mahar didn’t make the win an easy one for Cook.

“The race was fun and pretty emotional, with lots of anxiety, knowing with the memorial lap for Dana all eyes were on me, including my brother’s. So I’d say lots of pressure. Almost spun myself out on the last lap going into turn one, with (Mahar) right on my bumper,” Cook said. “He’s really fast and definitely the car to beat. I’d say that moment was my calmest of the whole, race like my brother helped me regain control and keep the lead.”

In other Oxford Acceleration Series racing on Saturday, Chloe Kiley won again in the Ladies division to increase her points lead on Kasie Kolbe, who finished third behind runner-up Betty Nelson; Will Dunphy Jr. bested Phil Knowlton to keep the Cruisers points battle interesting; Cam Childs captured the Outlaws feature ahead of Jonathon Emerson, with points leader Brandon Varney finishing third; Jake Dobson was victorious in Sport Trucks, beating points leader Ryan Farrar, who came in second; and Scott Merrill took the first Tiger Cat Figure 8 division race.

For the second week in a row, Dave Farrington Jr. and Scott Robbins finished 1-2 in Oxford Plains Speedway’s Super Late Model division. Shawn Martin rounded out the podium in Saturday’s feature, while Alan Wilson was fourth for the second straight race, and former track champion Tim Brackett finished fifth. Curtis Gerry, defending champion and the points leader entering the race, finished 11th.

In other Oxford Championship Series action Saturday night, Matt Dufault bested Dan Brown in Street Stocks, while points leader Billy Childs Jr. finished third; Alex Mowatt added to his points lead in the Bandits division with a feature win, beating Eric Parlin and Chad Wills; Maddy Herrick captured the Rookies feature, finishing ahead of Alex Wilson and the rest of the field; and Larry Lizotte won the first Figure 8 feature of the season.

WISCASSET GROUP 1 DEBUT

After Wiscasset Speedway opened its season last week with its Group 2 divisions, the Group 1 racers finally were able to compete Saturday.

Nick Reno won the 50-lap spotlight feature in the Prostock division, beating out Kevin Douglass. In the Thunder 4s division, Zach Audet bested Caleb Willette by a half-second. Nicole Benincasa earned her first career win in the 4-Cylinder Pro division, beating out runner-up Ryan Hayes. James Osmond turned back the clock to pick up his first win since 2014 in the Super Streets division, pulling away from runner-up Bill Pinkham. Drew Fowler won a 100-lap Enduro, with second-place finisher Josh Page the only other car on the lead lap.

