Regional School District 9 Agenda

6:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 11

***The school board meeting will be conducted via Zoom which the public can attend by clicking on the link listed on the district’s website.***

Item 1:  Call to Order

Item 2:  Pledge

Item 3:  Public comment

Item 4:  Report of the chairperson

A. Good news stories from board/administrator

Item 5:  Superintendent’s report-Tina Meserve

A. New hires, resignations, retirements

Item 6:  Presentations

Item 7:  Consent agenda

A. Minutes from August 4, 2020

Motion to approve consent agenda

Item 8:  Committee reports

1. Operations-none 2. Personnel & Finance-none 3. Educational Policy-none 4. Drop-out Prevention-none

Item 9:  New Business

A. Return to school plan

Motion to approve plan as presented

Item 10:  Executive session 1 M.R.S.A. § 405(6)(A) Evaluation of officials/appointees/employees

Motion to enter into executive session

Item 11:  Adjourn

Next scheduled meetings:
August 25, 2020-6:30 p.m. via Zoom
September 8, 2020-6:30 p.m. forum at Mt. Blue campus

Committee meetings:
Site visits-August 17, 2020, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Operations-September 1, 2020, 5 p.m.
Personnel & Finance-September 1, 2020, 6 p.m.
Educational Policy-September 1, 2020, 7 p.m.

