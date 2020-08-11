Regional School District 9 Agenda
6:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 11
***The school board meeting will be conducted via Zoom which the public can attend by clicking on the link listed on the district’s website.***
Item 1: Call to Order
Item 2: Pledge
Item 3: Public comment
Item 4: Report of the chairperson
A. Good news stories from board/administrator
Item 5: Superintendent’s report-Tina Meserve
A. New hires, resignations, retirements
Item 6: Presentations
Item 7: Consent agenda
A. Minutes from August 4, 2020
Motion to approve consent agenda
Item 8: Committee reports
1. Operations-none 2. Personnel & Finance-none 3. Educational Policy-none 4. Drop-out Prevention-none
Item 9: New Business
A. Return to school plan
Motion to approve plan as presented
Item 10: Executive session 1 M.R.S.A. § 405(6)(A) Evaluation of officials/appointees/employees
Motion to enter into executive session
Item 11: Adjourn
Next scheduled meetings:
August 25, 2020-6:30 p.m. via Zoom
September 8, 2020-6:30 p.m. forum at Mt. Blue campus
Committee meetings:
Site visits-August 17, 2020, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Operations-September 1, 2020, 5 p.m.
Personnel & Finance-September 1, 2020, 6 p.m.
Educational Policy-September 1, 2020, 7 p.m.
