AUBURN – The Riverwalk Storywalk for August spotlights recent Edward Little High School graduate Colleen Basque. Basque is a digital illustrator who is inspired by positive, powerful women role models. She creates fictional characters that possess admirable traits that often celebrate femininity. She is also experienced at marketing and selling her work, reproducing images as sticker packs and coloring books.
If you have an idea for a future Storywalk theme or would like to have your work showcased in the displays during L/A Arts Last Friday Art Walk between May and September, please reach out to Sabrina Best, Auburn Director of Recreation Sabrina Best at [email protected] or (207) 333-6611.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Encore
Riverwalk Storywalk features ELHS graduates’ work
-
Lewiston-Auburn
PHOTOS: Heathco’s Pizza and Variety wrapping up renovations
-
Boston Bruins
Bruins win playoff opener vs. Carolina in double OT
-
Sports
New Hampshire’s first retail sports betting facility opens in Seabrook
-
Local Sports
CMCC to name court after athletic director and coach Dave Gonyea