AUBURN – The Riverwalk Storywalk for August spotlights recent Edward Little High School graduate Colleen Basque. Basque is a digital illustrator who is inspired by positive, powerful women role models. She creates fictional characters that possess admirable traits that often celebrate femininity. She is also experienced at marketing and selling her work, reproducing images as sticker packs and coloring books.

If you have an idea for a future Storywalk theme or would like to have your work showcased in the displays during L/A Arts Last Friday Art Walk between May and September, please reach out to Sabrina Best, Auburn Director of Recreation Sabrina Best at [email protected] or (207) 333-6611.

