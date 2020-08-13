LEWISTON — In a citywide crime sweep, police made nearly a dozen arrests Wednesday.

During the dragnet, police seized a total of 12 grams of cocaine, three grams of heroin and arrested the following people who were charged with the corresponding crimes:

Eric Nickerson, 52 of Leeds, unlawful possession of heroin and unlawful furnishing of Schedule W drugs (cocaine;)

Antwan Gildersleeve, 36 of Auburn, violation of conditions of release and unlawful possession of Schedule W drugs (cocaine;)

John Wyman, 48 of Lewiston, probation violation;

Tomeca Weaver, 34 of Lewiston, violation of conditions of release;

Gregory Cabot, 65 of Lewiston , probation violation;

Dewayne Williams, 42 of Auburn, operating after suspension;

Desmond Bickford, 47 of Lewiston, two warrants charging domestic violence assault;

Lindsey Pollis 35, of Livermore Falls, warrant charging felony theft;

Jakelynn Crosby, 29, of Livermore Falls, warrant charging theft; and

Keosha Pontoo, 29, of Lewiston, unlawful possession of heroin and unlawful possession of Schedule W drugs (cocaine.)

