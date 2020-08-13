PARIS — Paul Dube crossed another item off his bucket list doing what he loves best – making music with his friends. In early July, fellow musicians Craig Rebus, David Packard, Elizabeth Ross, Louis Jones, and Nathan Towne joined Paul at The Hydrant in So. Paris to put on what Paul deemed would be his last public concert. “I am thrilled we could help Paul organize this benefit concert, as we all knew how important it was to him. He is truly an inspiration to us all,” said April Harris, owner of The Hydrant.

Dube, blind since the age of twelve and currently battling a terminal cancer diagnosis, has been playing his music in local nursing homes, gazebos and watering holes. Early in his musical career he performed solo and with groups such as Trailer Trash, Triple Threat LTD and the Zingo Zango Generic Jug Band, and has opened for well-known artists such as Alison Krauss.

Paul is passionate that the purpose of his last public concert would be to fundraise and help other cancer patients in western Maine, and in doing so, honor the oncology staff at Stephen’s Memorial Hospital, whom he has a special affection for. All proceeds from the concert were donated to the Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine to be used to purchase specific items needed by individuals living with cancer. The oncology team and members of the Cancer Resource Center are grateful for Paul’s generosity and contribution to others living with cancer. We admire his passion, his love of music and his joy of life he shares with so many.

The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine, is a 501c3 charitable organization and is located at 199 Main St, Norway, in the Stephens Memorial Hospital Specialty Clinic building. Although the physical Center space is currently closed during the pandemic, they are available by telephone and email to assist with any client needs or questions. The Center offers a variety of virtual wellness programs, travel and food assistance, and individual complementary therapy sessions – all free to anyone impacted by cancer. Check out their website, www.crcofwm.org, for more information, find them on Facebook or call 890-0329.

