I wonder if President Trump cheats at golf? I think our historic president would only cheat if he got the chance.

Florida has election tampering issues. Trump says he wants to count their mail-in ballots. Them only.

Reality Winner is in jail for revealing Russian attempts to tamper with voting machines in states Trump won by razor thin margins.

Republicans are clutching at straws.

Cal Thomas says BLM is a Marxist organization, 60 years ago it was almost verbatim about Martin Luther King Jr.

Mark Theissen says mail-in votes can’t work. They have since the Revolutionary War.

And wearing MAGA masks can win for Trump?

Republicans will never win a majority with their present platform.

Rudolph Ziehm, Sabattus

