As a veteran of 56 years, I took an oath to protect this country and the Constitution — the same oath representatives and senators swear to when taking office.

As the years go by, I see people’s rights and freedoms eroding. I’m saddened that those politicians do not take their oaths seriously.

Laurel Libby, a mother, nurse and small business owner, also sees people’s rights and liberties being destroyed and is concerned for Maine’s future. She will work to protect people’s rights because she understands that the Constitution is part of America’s foundation and that defending people’s liberties is critical for future generations to experience the American dream of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

I hope citizens of Minot and Auburn will join me in supporting Laurel Libby on Nov. 3. I would be honored to have such a strong advocate and principled legislator represent me in Augusta.

Rene Fraser, Minot

