With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Zachary Pratt wants to make sure the people who need to get food, have the opportunity to do so.

The Managing Partner and Chef at Boba’s restaurant in Lewiston was contacted by Lewiston Housing if they were interested in joining Cooking for Community based out of Portland. Pratt was interested and Lewiston Housing put Pratt in contact with Ellie Linen Low, founding member of Cooking for Community.

Cooking for Community is a grassroots organization that raises money to fund restaurants that need work to prepare healthy meals for people who need food. It was created this past April because of the pandemic as people began to lose jobs and not have enough money for food.

“It’s in our morals and values as a company, so we figured why not help simply by cook gourmet food and support our local community who have food insecurities,” Pratt said. “It aligns what Boba is: Boba is definitely about community, support people who are in need in this area. We really wanted to change how people viewed food in the Lewiston-Auburn area. We wanted to culture and wanted to show how people can be brought together by food. I think everybody should have a chance at a nutritious meal.”

Boba serves Asian-themed dishes from Thailand, Vietnam, Taiwan and China

Lewiston Housing heard about Cooking for Community through Bath Housing and contacted them about a similar partnership.

Once the partnership between Lewiston Housing was formed with Cooking For Community, that’s when Lewiston Housing connected with Boba on providing meals for the pilot program to produce meals once a week which started Aug. 7.

Lewiston Housing serves Healy Terrace Apartments for Seniors located on 81 Ash St. and Blake Street Towers at 70 Blake St.

“We notified all the residents that this was an option, we delivered meals to every single resident at Blake Street Towers and Healy Terrace,” Lewiston Housing Deputy Executive Director Travis Heynen said.

Heynen hopes in the future that all the Lewiston Housing properties will be served.

Boba was chosen because of its location on Lisbon Street.

“They are in downtown Lewiston, near the properties they are serving,” Travis Heynen said. “It’s definitely a great natural fit.”

According to Heynen, people really appreciated the new service. It hasn’t been the first time Lewiston Housing partnered with a restaurant during the pandemic.

“Early on in the pandemic, we recognized food insecurities would be an issue for our residents because many of them are seniors, many of the people have disabilities so they are at a higher risk of exposure. So, going to the grocery store or just going out and about is just a lot more risky for many of our residents. We started working early on with different community partners to connect our residents with food.”

Lewiston Housing started working with the St. Mary’s Nutritional Center and the Green Ladle when they were doing food.

Pratt has heard from a lot of residents the past week thanking the meals that were provided.

“It’s been good so far, I have been getting a lot of messages who were in the housing project from the Lewiston Housing program, they sending (private messages) on our Facebook page thanking for the food that was provided,” Pratt said. “They said it was the first time trying this type of food. They felt like it was nutritious for them. They were very appreciative.”

Pratt is looking to encourage other restaurants and farmers involved with the Cooking for Community Program as his goal is to curb food insecurities as the goal is one day to provide 1,000-2,000 meals a week in Lewiston. Pratt has already teamed up with Chirp Farms in Lisbon and Caren Family Farm in Auburn by purchasing produce to cook the meals.

“The objective for us is to raise enough money to continue this program in the Lewiston-Auburn area,” Pratt said. “I feel it’s very important to address food insecurities, it’s a huge thing in America right now. We definitely want to be a part of curbing that to the general public.”

Cooking for Community has enough money raised until the end of September and Pratt hopes to raise enough money to fund the program until the end of the year.

For more information on Food for Community you can visit the website https://www.cookingforcommunity.org/ or contact [email protected].

« Previous

filed under: