Barbecue

CHESTERVILLE — There will be a chicken barbecue on Saturday, August 15, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Chesterville Town Hall, 409 Dutch Gap Road. The proceeds will benefit the family of Chesterville firefighter Christina Pandora. The cost will be $8 per meal.

Veterans

REGION — The newest benefit offered to Maine Veterans is the Veterans Emergency Financial Assistance (VEFA) benefit that was created just under two years ago. VEFA was created to provide assistance for Maine Veterans who suffer an emergency and do not have sufficient savings or access to other financial assistance to resolve the emergency. Examples of assistance may include: damage to the Veteran’s home due to fire, flood or hurricane that is not covered by insurance; Illness of the Veteran or family member that results in hardship, assistance to prevent or resolve the Veteran being homeless; and any other condition that puts the Veteran at risk of not having the basic necessities of food, shelter, or safety.” – David Richmond, director, Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services. For more information, visit https://www.maine.gov/veterans/tabs/veteran/financial-assistance.html.

Jay Baptist



JAY — Jay Baptist Church, on Smith Avenue in Jay, resumed Sunday morning services early in June. Attendance for these two months has averaged less than ten people per week so there is plenty of room to social distance. An Adult Bible class is taught at 9:30 a.m., followed by the regular Worship Service at 10:30 a.m. Beginning August 24, Pastor Gary Bestwick will preach a series of sermons in the 10:30 services on the Life of Jesus Christ. Community members who are not Christians, such as Moslems, are welcome to come and learn who Jesus is and what He did while on Earth. On August 17 thru August 21, the church will host a 5-Day Club each day at 2 p.m. Bible lessons for children will be taught by workers from Child Evangelism Fellowship. Any child in grades 1 to 6 is welcome to attend on any day or on all five days. Parents, of course, are also welcome. For more information on Jay Baptist Church, call Pastor Gary at 207-500-3801.

Norlands

LIVERMORE — A visit to Norlands is a very special experience; one which we are continually working to make available with the safety and well being of our visitors being the single most important priority. Based on guidelines provided the Maine Governor’s office and Department of Economic and Community Development, we have determined that the Norlands will open for summer tours, starting July 7. Guided tours are available by appointment only on Tuesdays and Thursdays. We appreciate your support during these challenging times. Stay well! Located at 290 Norlands Road,Livermore, Phone: 207-897-4366 or email:[email protected] for more information.

