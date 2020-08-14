LEWISTON – Michael Dickinson passed away July 25, 2020, at a Lewiston care facility. He was born March 7, 1950, in Lewiston and lived his whole life on Maple Hill in Auburn.

Mike had to cope with some special conditions from birth, challenges he met with trust and good nature, while being much loved and doted upon by his parents Helen and Arnold Dickinson Sr. Mike was very outgoing and was the darling of that small rural neighborhood. He spent most mornings on the lawn waiting for the mail which was delivered into his hands by the postman. In a good-natured way he was not shy pointing it out if the mailman was late. Neighbors driving by would receive a smile and a friendly wave and some would stop to wish Mike a good day. Mike loved walking up to his Uncle Tony’s farm to hang out and also to help out on the haying crew.

After his parents’ deaths, Mike was fortunate to be able to stay in his family house because of remarkable resident care givers, particularly Marilyn Davenport and Alan Moar who provided a truly safe, comfortable, and loving atmosphere for him in an environment he felt at home in. He was also well cared for at Marshwood during the closing months of his life.

Mike left behind a half-brother, Arnold Dickinson Jr. of Las Vegas; a nephew, Scott Dickinson, and a niece, Laurie Horning and their families of New Hampshire, and two cousins, Linda Bickford of Auburn and Jerry Stelmok of Atkinson.

Because of the Corid-19 pandemic there will be only a graveside committal with family members.

Mary Anne Tomlinson Sullivan who grew up down the road from Mike has left this wonderful impression of Michael’s impact on the Maple Hill community of the 1950’s and 60’s.

We live in a world that values being smart, athletic, accomplished, successful. But a few minutes ago, I learned that Mike Dickinson died yesterday. Mike was born 6 months after me?March 7, 1950. He and I grew up next door and played together almost daily. In the fifties he was labelled “mentally retarded.” He was a great guy and a very enjoyable neighbor. When he was a teenager, he started coming to our house and standing outside looking at us through our living room window. We’d crack up laughing and he would, too; but he’d refuse our invitation to come inside. One day his father saw him doing it and put a stop to it. Truthfully, we missed it.

Mike had an amazing skill to tell you what day of the week your birthday would fall on each year. When he met someone, he’d ask, “what is your birthday”? They would answer and he’d say what day of the week it would be that year. We’d check the calendar and he was always right. My mother asked him how he did it. He said, “well?well?”He paced a little then looked at her and said “Well?it ain’t easy.” Oh, Mike. You were the soul of our little neighborhood. We learned that being “smart” and “successful” was vastly over-rated. The life of a special needs person is so precious and enriches a family and community in ways that are powerful and beautiful. His passing is a huge loss to many of us. Jesus must feel privileged to receive you, Mike. Helen and Dick can look after you again. Thank you for what you contributed to our lives.

