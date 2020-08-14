ELWOOD, Neb.- Franklin T. “Ted” Boom died on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at the Elwood Care Center in Elwood, Nebraska, after a brief battle with cancer.

Ted was born in Litchfield, Minn., on September 1, 1935, to Revert and Margaret Boom. Ted graduated from Sibley Iowa High School in 1954.

Ted married Rowena (Finckh) on January 22, 1955.

Ted is survived by seven children, Greg (Selena) Boom, Michael Boom, Steven Boom, Randy Boom, Susan (Donald) Castonguay, Bari Cadman, Donald (Holly) Boom all from Maine. He had 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, one brother, his wife, Donna, and an infant daughter.

Memorials are suggested to The Dempsey Center

