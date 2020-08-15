I have known Bettyann for several years and I can testify that she is kind, generous, smart, and a veteran.
More recently, I have served with her in the Legislature. Bettyann comes prepared to her work, she listens to her constituents, and is aware of what they are thinking and want from their government.
We need people like her in the Legislature to listen to all sides and make the best decisions possible for the people of Auburn and people of the state of Maine.
Rep. Margaret Craven, Lewiston
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.