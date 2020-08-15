I have known Bettyann for several years and I can testify that she is kind, generous, smart, and a veteran.

More recently, I have served with her in the Legislature. Bettyann comes prepared to her work, she listens to her constituents, and is aware of what they are thinking and want from their government.

We need people like her in the Legislature to listen to all sides and make the best decisions possible for the people of Auburn and people of the state of Maine.

Rep. Margaret Craven, Lewiston

