Androscoggin County

• Charles Masselli, 51, of Wales, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 10:43 p.m. Saturday, at 26 Deerrun Road in Wells.

• John Parent, 54, of Mechanic Falls, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 10:54 p.m. Saturday, at 291 Pleasant St. in Mechanic Falls.

• Darryl Streeper, 32, of Mexico, on outstanding warrants for violation of bail conditions, 12:30 p.m. Sunday, at 58 Highland Ave. in Mexico.

Auburn

• Todd Small, 32, of Auburn, on charges of violating conditions of release and violating a protection from abuse order, 4:30 p.m. Saturday, at 194 Third St.

• Kimberly Shaleuhy, 47, of Bath, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 8:35 p.m. Saturday, on Mechanics Row.

• Kelli Ritchie-Collins, 28, transient, on a charge of domestic violence assault, Sunday, on Allen Pond Road.

Lewiston

• Justin Lord, 32, of Jay, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 11:30 a.m. Sunday, at 56 Shawmut St.

