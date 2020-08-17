TURNER — An ambulance collided with a pickup truck at a Route 4 traffic light Sunday afternoon.
The Med-Care ambulance, based in Mexico, was transporting a patient to Lewiston when it hit the pickup. The pickup then hit a Jeep, the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office told WGME. The patient in the ambulance did not suffer any additional injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.
The two emergency medical personnel and the patient in the ambulance were taken to the hospital but none of the injuries were serious, according to the sheriff’s office.
The crash is under investigation.
This story will be updated.
