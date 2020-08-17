LEWISTON — A Mexico man was arrested Sunday morning and treated for dog bites from an Auburn police K-9.

Maine State Police Trooper Nicholas Watson, attempted to stop a vehicle shortly after midnight on Highland Avenue for vehicle defects. As the vehicle slowed to stop, the driver fled on foot, according a state police statement. The vehicle kept moving until it stopped in a resident’s front yard.

State troopers and police officers from Lewiston and Auburn Police departments participated in the search — including a K-9 unit from Auburn.

Rocky, the Auburn K-9, found Darryl Streeper, 32, of Mexico not far from the traffic stop, according to the police statement. Officers said Streeper did not respond to commands by police officers, and the K-9 was used to take him into custody, according to the police statement. Streeper was treated at Central Maine Medical Center for dog bites incurred during arrest.

He was then transported to the Androscoggin County Jail and charged with failure to stop for an officer, refusing to submit to arrest/detention, operating after suspension, illegal attachment of registration plates, violation of conditions of release, and disorderly conduct. Streeper also had four warrants for his arrest, according to police.

