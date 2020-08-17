After winning one Outlaws division race Saturday at Oxford Plains Speedway, Cam Childs wasn’t sure if we wanted to compete in another.

“But my crew talked me into racing both,” he said.

Good thing the crew’s wishes won out because so did Childs, who crossed the finish line first for a second time to sweep the day.

“It felt great racing twice. I almost didn’t race both because it was so hot out,” the Leeds native said.

Childs’ first win of the day was his second in as many weeks in the Oxford Acceleration Series, which this year is competing Saturday mornings. Last week’s victory was the first of the season for Childs, who picked up where he left off following that initial win.

“My crew helping me out from the time we unloaded to the time the car touched the track was the easiest form of keeping the car fast,” Childs said. “Josh, Dennis, Grampa, Bianca, Zach, Chandler and Jordyn were all a big help.”

Childs beat Outlaws division points leader Brandon Varney to win the 20-lap feature. Deanna Bisbee came in third.

“Brandon made me sweat at first, but when the car finally started coming into play I felt good about it,” Childs said.

The second race of the day, which was part of the evening slate of action at Oxford Plains, was a 30-lap open race. Childs said the track conditions “were a lot hotter and more greasy, but the car handles well.”

Despite those conditions, and the longer race distance, Childs said he felt good from start to finish in the second race. He beat Rick Thompson and Brady Childs (Cam’s cousin) for the win.

“Brady would have been a fierce competitor but had an accident in the first feature,” Childs said.

In other Saturday evening racing, which saw most of the Oxford Championship Series division in action, Dave Farrington Jr. won his third straight Super Late Model feature (then swept the weekend with an SLM victory Sunday in Pro All Stars Series action at Oxford Plains), beating Alan Wilson and defending division champ Curtis Gerry. Meanwhile, defending Bandits champion Chad Wills topped Jeff Libby and Eric Parlin in that division’s feature; Kyle Glover out-turned Eric Hodgkins and defending champ Larry Lizotte in Figure 8s; and Jeremy Turner took the checkered flag in the Rookies division.

Other Acceleration Series winners were: Ryan Farrar (Sport Trucks), Chloe Kiley (Ladies), Bill Grover (Cruisers), Greg Norton (Rebels) and Dustin Salley (Tiger Cat Figure 8s).

ANOTHER CHILDS WIN

Same day, same name, same result.

Jimmy Childs — Cam’s uncle — was victorious in the 25-lap Outlaw Mini feature at Wiscasset Speedway on Saturday.

The defending division champ finished more than three seconds ahead of runner-up Jason Kimball and third-place Ryan Keniston.

In other Group 2 action at Wiscasset, five-time champion Chris Thorne eased away from Will Collins and the field in the Late Model Sportsman feature, Ryan Ripley picked up his first victory in the Modifieds division, and Shawn Emery captured his first career win at Wiscasset in Strictly Streets.

GSPSS INVADES BRMS

The Granite State Pro Stock Series visited Beech Ridge Motor Speedway for the first time, but it was Beech Ridge regular Wyatt Alexander who came out victorious in the 150-lap feature.

In fact, four of the top five finishers in the feature were Ridge regulars: Corey Bubar was the runner-up, and David Oliver and Trevor Sanborn fourth and fifth, respectively. Derek Ramstrom finished third to round out the podium.

Also Saturday at Beech Ridge, Joey Pastore won his fourth feature in a row in the Sport Series division.

« Previous

filed under: