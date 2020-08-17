NEW GLOUCESTER — OTELCO has hired a number of new employees in Maine.

Marc Vanderwood joins OTELCO as director of IT in the company’s New Gloucester office. Vanderwood has a bachelor’s degree in business management from the University of Alaska Fairbanks and has been in IT management for over 20 years. He is a resident of Oxford.

Also in New Gloucester, Michael Fontaine joins the company as a financial analyst. Fontaine has his master’s degree in finance and was most recently a corporate controller for a manufacturing company. He lives in Monmouth.

Roland Laliberty will serve as an OSP technician in the Gray office. Laliberty lives in New Gloucester.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: