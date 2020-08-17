Arrests
Lewiston
• David Surette, 56, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, 11:30 a.m. Monday at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center.
Accidents
Lewiston
• A vehicle driven by Erin L. May, 46, of Lewiston left Sabattus Street and struck a telephone pole at 4:20 a.m. Saturday. The telephone pole fell into the street, and a second vehicle, driven by Laurie A. Goodwin, 60, of Litchfield, struck it. The 2005 Jeep driven by May and owned by Sherri L. Prout of Lewiston and Goodwin’s 2011 Toyota were towed.
