100 Years Ago: 1920

At a committee meeting held recently at Stevens Mills Grange Hall it was decided to hold the annual Grange field day at Macomber’s Beach on Taylor Pond, on Saturday. Members are requested to bring a basket lunch, and ice cream will be on sale. A general good day is being planned including a baseball game between the married and single men of the grange, a tug of war for both men and women, and races of various kinds, are to be enjoyed.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Bates Manufacturing Company, New England’s largest textile operation, celebrates its 120th birthday on Sunday. Founded by Benjamin Bates, a former Boston schoolteacher, the Company started with 200 employees on its payroll. Today Bates has 3,000 employees and an annual payroll in Maine of more than $15 million. Bates officially became a company on August 16, 1850, when Maine’s governor, John Hubbard, signed its act of incorporation. Work on the canal was begun immediately, and Bates Division was soon in regular production. The first Hill Division building was erected in 1854, soon to be followed by an addition that doubled its size.

25 Years Ago: 1995

“I’ve been accused of dancing around political issues. Wait ‘til they see this,” jokes Mayor John Jenkins. What has caused the man with the charismatic tongue and martial-arts mastery to poke fun at himself is the headline of a press release for an upcoming dance concert. And there’s no denying it, Jenkins will be center stage as he takes on the role of an African king in a performance orchestrated by the internationally acclaimed Hall. The Aug. 30th concert at Lewiston Middle School is one of four that Hall will present in Maine. Others will be held in Madison, Bath and Rockport. Jenkins won’t be performing at Bath.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

« Previous

filed under: