TURNER – Laurel Grace Gagne, 91, of Turner, passed away peacefully to be with her beloved grandmother, husband and son on Friday August 14, 2020 at her home.

She was born in Leeds to Wallace and Mary (Rose) Fish but lived with her grandmother, Grace Rose for most of her early life. She attended schools in Leeds, graduating from Leavitt Institute in 1946 and immediately attending an accelerated course in Gorham for teaching. She continued her formal education and went on to earn her Master’s Degree in Elementary Administration from the University of Maine in Orono . She retired in 1982 after thirty years in teaching with the last seventeen as Elementary Principal in SAD 39.

Laurel met and married Lawrence Gagne in Greene and together, they raised four wonderful children, Cheryl, Vaughn, Methyl and Ross. It was a very sad point in her life when Lawrence died followed shortly after by the death of her son Vaughn.

Lawrence and Laurel saw a need for emergency medical care in their community and, along with some dedicated volunteers, started Turner Rescue. They went from a E.M.A truck housed in their driveway to a fully manned department from which she retired as chief in 2014 after working the trucks until 85 years old. Laurel received many honors and medals for her service as a “Volunteer” in the communities of Hartford, Leeds and Turner. Taking a life lesson from her grandmother, she believed it was more blessed to give than to receive and continued this practice until her death.

Laurel had many passions in life, from reading, music, cooking, and hand work as her hands were always busy with yarn making afghans, scarves and mittens for those less fortunate. The school children in Alabama and several foreign countries were special recipients of warm items from her needles.

Laurel was a family person and loved family gatherings, often hosting large numbers for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Laurel is survived by her daughters, Cheryl Burgess and her husband, Robert, of Lillian, Alabama and Methyl Nolan and her husband, Raymond of Lillian Alabama; her son, Ross Gagne, of Turner; her grandchildren, Love Barkhurst, Kelly Rockwood, Aaron Gagne and Amanda Hebert; great-grandchildren, Sunshine and Bear Barkhurst, Brooke and Charles Jr. Hebert, Avery and Matthew Gagne and Grace and Joshua Rockwood; her sisters, Beatrice Morse and Carol Harris and adopted granddaughters, Dallas and Autumn.

Laurel will be remembered by the community for her many years in public service to those neighbors and citizens who were ill or injured.

At her request, there will be no public visiting hours. Graveside interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

There will be a memorial service at the Daybreak Methodist Church in Miflin Alabama under the direction of Pastor Raymond Nolan. “The little church holds fond memories as the place where I felt totally accepted and loved by all for the first time in my life”

Special thanks to my wonderful son for helping me remain in my home to the end.

