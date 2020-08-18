SOUTH PARIS – Willard “Bud” Lapham, passed away peacefully on August 14, 2020. He was born on July 26, 1932, in Norway to Willard and Floris Witham Lapham. He married Marilyn “Peg” King in September 1951. He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1952-54 in Austria, Germany and Italy. He worked most of his life as an over the road truck driver. He recorded a million miles accident free. He is survived by his son, Buddy J. Lapham and wife Katherine of Otisfield, daughter Penny Merrill and husband Bill of South Paris; grandchildren Regan Barrucci, Tova Millett and husband Steve, Kara Frost and significant other Todd Davis, Michael Lapham and wife Erma and two great grandchildren, Anna and Grant Frost.

He was predeceased by his wife in December 2019, and infant son, Michael, in 1970.

In keeping with his wishes, the services will be private. Arrangements are under the care of Oxford Hills Funeral Services, 1037 Main Street, Oxford. Online condolences may be shared with his family at http://www.oxfordhillsfuneralservices.com

If desired, donations can be made in his memory to Responsible Pet Care,

P.O. Box 82,

Norway, ME 04268.

« Previous