LEWISTON – Elaine Ardia, 69, of Lewiston, passed away on Aug., 13, 2020 with her loving family by her side.

She was born in Lewiston on Feb., 6 1951 to John and Helen (Walker) Morrill.

Elaine grew up in Auburn and graduated from Edward Little High School in 1969 and Eastern Baptist College in 1973. She started her career in Brattleboro, Vt. where she met her future husband, Bruce and they married on June 7, 1975. After their son was born they relocated back to Maine in 1978.

Elaine worked as a librarian at CMMC and then later was employed at Bates College in the library, eventually retiring after 30 years from the Muskie Archives.

She was a member at Court Street Baptist Church for 59 years, where she led several library initiatives, was a member of the church choir as well as a soloist, and served on the Diaconate Board, the Missions Board and was the treasurer for the last four years. She was also very active in the American Baptist Women’s project where she served in several leadership positions. Elaine enjoyed photography, gardening, reading and traveling back to Vermont for vacations.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Bruce; son, Thomas Ardia and wife Lisa; sister, Cindy Labrie and husband, Dan; two nieces, Sarah Ranger and husband Jason, Kristen Beaudoin and husband, Brandon; and four great-nieces, Maddie, Charlotte, Ella, and Mia; as well as many friends and extended family.

Online condolences can be left for Elaine’s family at http://www.thefortingroupauburn.com.

A visitation will be held on Friday, August 21, at The Fortin Group Auburn from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and a graveside service on Saturday, August 22, at Mt. Auburn Cemetery at 10 a.m.

Services have been entrusted to The Fortin Group/Plummer and Merrill Funeral Home, Cremation, and Monument Services.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in Elaine’s honor to

Court Street Baptist Church

129 Court St.

Auburn, ME 04210

