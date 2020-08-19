CHARLESTOWN, N.H. – The world lost a beautiful human being with a big, bright smile and contagious laugh on Aug. 16, 2020, when Nancy Spencer Thibodeau of Charlestown, N.H. died at the age of 66 after a hard-fought battle against breast cancer. She died peacefully in her home, surrounded by loved ones.

Nancy grew up in Lewiston, the only child of David Warren Spencer and Raymonde Daignault Spencer. She was a proud graduate of St. Dominic’s High School, where she spent some of the best years of her life and made countless happy memories.

After high school, she attended the University of Maine, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in nursing. Nancy was a registered nurse for 42 years, spending eight of them at Maine Medical Center in Portland and 34 at Springfield Hospital in Springfield, Vt. During that time she touched the lives of thousands of patients, most recently helping patients with breast cancer through their care and treatment as the breast cancer coordinator at Springfield Hospital.

Nancy is survived by her three beautiful, intelligent, and funny children, who have brought great joy to her, Melissa Rouette and her husband, Dan, of Riverside, R.I., Jennifer Vickers and her husband, Craig, of Walpole, N.H., and Nicholas Thibodeau of Redlands, Calif. She is also survived by eight grandchildren who lit up her life. She is also survived by the love of her life, Roger Thibodeau, her husband of 44 years. They were set up on a blind date in Lewiston in 1972 and spent a lifetime together raising their family and enjoying many special adventures. She was grateful for Roger’s endless love, diligent care, and fierce support–especially in the last months of her life.

Calling hours will be held at Stringer Funeral Home in Claremont, N.H. from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 20. A funeral will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Springfield, Vt. on Friday, August 21 at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or the Springfield, Vermont Humane Society.

