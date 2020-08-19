Although President Trump has a fairly limited vocabulary, here are some useful tips on a few of his key words, i.e., the Trump dictionary:

Beautiful: Anything with my face and or name on it;

Deep state: These crazy bureaucrats who keep talking about the Code of Federal Regulations and something called the “Constitution (?);”

Fake news: Any story not favorable to me;

Loser: Anyone who opposes me, including many former employees;

Nasty: Any person, typically a woman, usually of color, who asks good questions;

Political correctness: People who follow rules that aren’t mine;

Q-Anon: People are saying there might be something to this conspiracy, because it makes me look good;

The swamp: A group of your people who need to be replaced by my people.

I am counting down the days.

Richard Whiting, Auburn

