SAD 17 schools to receive free meals
TURNER — SAD 17 elementary schools are participating in a free breakfast and lunch program for the school year 2020-2021, referred to as the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) and Provision II.
The schools participating are Paris Elementary, Guy E. Rowe School, Oxford Elementary School, Agnes Gray School, Otisfield Community School, Harrison Elementary School and Waterford Elementary School. Hebron Station School, will participate in Provision II.
For more information, call Jodi Truman at 207-743-8914, ext. 1509.
UMA awaiting feedback on 2020 commencement
AUGUSTA — The University of Maine at Augusta (UMA) anticipates celebrating its 2020 graduates during commencement on May 8, 2021. Due to the pandemic restrictions on large gatherings, the traditional in-person commencement in May had been postponed to Oct. 3.
The continued limits on large gatherings has required a rescheduling of the in-person event or a virtual alternative. The University is seeking input from its graduates regarding these options. A final decision will be made once the feedback is received.
In May, UMA paid tribute to its graduating students with online celebration pages that allowed graduates to share their stories on a special webpage, uma.edu/2020grads. For updates on UMA’s 2020 commencement plans, visit uma.edu/commencement.
UMA transforms the lives of students of every age and background across the State of Maine and beyond through access to high-quality distance and on-site education, excellence in student support, civic engagement, and professional and liberal arts programs. For more information, please visit https://www.uma.edu/.
Spanish Masses offered on Saturdays at basilica
LEWISTON — A Spanish Mass will be celebrated and live-streamed from the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul at 6 p.m. each Saturday on the Prince of Peace Parish Facebook page, www.facebook.com/PrinceOfPeaceME; website, https://princeofpeace.me; and YouTube channel. Participants are allowed to attend the Mass in person after registering at www.princeofpeace.me.
The Masses are organized by the Diocese of Portland’s Office of Hispanic Ministry. Funded largely by the annual Catholic Appeal, the ministry assists the Hispanic community living and working in Maine by offering sacramental preparation, including marriage and baptismal preparation; faith formation for adults and children; education on social service support in the state; and help to individuals and families in becoming more involved in parish life.
Those who know someone who might benefit from the services of the Office of Hispanic Ministry should contact Sister Patricia Pora at 207-615-2522 or Fr. Michael Sevigny at 207-777-1200.
Registration information for Senior College
LEWISTON — USM LAC Senior College forgot to list the registration dates in the online catalog and on the website. Here is the needed information:
Retired warden to discuss early hunting, fishing
VA Maine’s Caregiver Support Program Resource Fair
TOGUS — VA Maine is hosting a Caregiver Support Program Drive-By Resource Fair to provide veterans with information about VA and community programs. Veterans will be able to meet caregiver support staff. There will be promotional products and resource bags for veterans and caregivers.
The fair will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug, 26, at the Togus Campus, Bangor CBOC, Lewiston CBOC and Saco CBOC.
For questions,contact Michelle Tancrede at 207-623-8411, ext. 2969.
Neighborhood Watch Group meeting set
Food to be distributed at Mexico church
MEXICO — GRAMPA Food Pantry will hold a drive-up food distribution from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, in the parking lot of the Mexico Congregational UCC “Green Church,” 163 Main St. Residents are asked to remain in their vehicle and open the trunk. The food will be placed in there.
Anyone wishing to donate to the food pantry may do so by making checks out to GRAMPA Food Pantry and mail them to the pantry C/O Sue Byam, 36 Swett Ave., Mexico, ME 04224.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Connections
United Way annual race to run with modifications due to virus
-
Connections
Cyclists across U.S. raise $550,000 for lung health, virus
-
Connections
UMA streamlining certification process for aspiring teachers
-
Connections
Historical marker placed at Quaker Ridge Meeting House
-
Connections
Community briefs