SAD 17 schools to receive free meals

TURNER — SAD 17 elementary schools are participating in a free breakfast and lunch program for the school year 2020-2021, referred to as the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) and Provision II.

The schools participating are Paris Elementary, Guy E. Rowe School, Oxford Elementary School, Agnes Gray School, Otisfield Community School, Harrison Elementary School and Waterford Elementary School. Hebron Station School, will participate in Provision II.

For more information, call Jodi Truman at 207-743-8914, ext. 1509.

UMA awaiting feedback on 2020 commencement

AUGUSTA — The University of Maine at Augusta (UMA) anticipates celebrating its 2020 graduates during commencement on May 8, 2021. Due to the pandemic restrictions on large gatherings, the traditional in-person commencement in May had been postponed to Oct. 3.

The continued limits on large gatherings has required a rescheduling of the in-person event or a virtual alternative. The University is seeking input from its graduates regarding these options. A final decision will be made once the feedback is received.

In May, UMA paid tribute to its graduating students with online celebration pages that allowed graduates to share their stories on a special webpage, uma.edu/2020grads. For updates on UMA’s 2020 commencement plans, visit uma.edu/commencement.

UMA transforms the lives of students of every age and background across the State of Maine and beyond through access to high-quality distance and on-site education, excellence in student support, civic engagement, and professional and liberal arts programs. For more information, please visit https://www.uma.edu/.

Spanish Masses offered on Saturdays at basilica

LEWISTON — A Spanish Mass will be celebrated and live-streamed from the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul at 6 p.m. each Saturday on the Prince of Peace Parish Facebook page, www.facebook.com/PrinceOfPeaceME; website, https://princeofpeace.me; and YouTube channel. Participants are allowed to attend the Mass in person after registering at www.princeofpeace.me.

The Masses are organized by the Diocese of Portland’s Office of Hispanic Ministry. Funded largely by the annual Catholic Appeal, the ministry assists the Hispanic community living and working in Maine by offering sacramental preparation, including marriage and baptismal preparation; faith formation for adults and children; education on social service support in the state; and help to individuals and families in becoming more involved in parish life.

Those who know someone who might benefit from the services of the Office of Hispanic Ministry should contact Sister Patricia Pora at 207-615-2522 or Fr. Michael Sevigny at 207-777-1200.

Registration information for Senior College

LEWISTON — USM LAC Senior College forgot to list the registration dates in the online catalog and on the website. Here is the needed information:

1. Registration is online only.

2. Registration for LA Senior College members or those who want to become members opens at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24.

3. Non Lewiston Auburn Senior College members, but members of another senior college in the state who want to register for those classes which still have spaces open, can start registering at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8. They should use the registration link on the website and choose which senior college they belong to, so they do not have to pay membership dues again.

For more information, contact Lewiston Auburn Senior College at [email protected]

Retired warden to discuss early hunting, fishing

HEBRON — Retired game warden Charles Tobie of Hebron will brief the Hebron Historical Society on early wild life hunting and fishing at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, at the Town Fire Hall, 4 Burnham Road.

The public is invited. Masks and social distancing will be observed.

For more information, call Conrad Conant at 207-966-2023 or email [email protected]

VA Maine’s Caregiver Support Program Resource Fair

TOGUS — VA Maine is hosting a Caregiver Support Program Drive-By Resource Fair to provide veterans with information about VA and community programs. Veterans will be able to meet caregiver support staff. There will be promotional products and resource bags for veterans and caregivers.

The fair will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug, 26, at the Togus Campus, Bangor CBOC, Lewiston CBOC and Saco CBOC.

For questions,contact Michelle Tancrede at 207-623-8411, ext. 2969.

Neighborhood Watch Group meeting set

AUBURN — The Neighborhood Watch Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, at the Sixth Street Congregational Church. All COVID-19 safety rules will be followed.

Food to be distributed at Mexico church

MEXICO — GRAMPA Food Pantry will hold a drive-up food distribution from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, in the parking lot of the Mexico Congregational UCC “Green Church,” 163 Main St. Residents are asked to remain in their vehicle and open the trunk. The food will be placed in there.

Anyone wishing to donate to the food pantry may do so by making checks out to GRAMPA Food Pantry and mail them to the pantry C/O Sue Byam, 36 Swett Ave., Mexico, ME 04224.

