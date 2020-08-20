T-Roy and Cathy Hanscom have played together in many cover and original bands for over 20 years in both the northeast and in Colorado. The duo will play from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, at Mixers Nightclub & Lounge in Sabattus. You may know them from bands such as Whiskey Militia, Bad Penny and Cold Blue Steel. The pair covers artists such as Zac Brown, Sublime, Miranda Lambert, Cake, Tom Petty and Chris Stapleton. T-Roy Hanscom is also a songwriter, with over 100 original songs, so expect some fresh new original tunes too.Mixers is located at 136 Sabattus Rd., Sabattus.

